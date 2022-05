In the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising at the United States Capitol building, the Republican Party faced a crucial moral test: whether to reject the baseless conspiracy theory that the 2020 general election had been “stolen” from Donald Trump or to embrace that dangerous falsehood as official party dogma. After gauging the political winds, the Republican Party cynically chose to embrace the falsehood, going so far as to ostracize party members who upheld the truth. In doing so, the GOP solidified its mutation from a political party to a political cult. After two years of acknowledging the dangers of...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO