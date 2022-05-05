ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartel members get convictions

By César Rodriguez
 2 days ago
The Laredo Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted an investigation that led to 15 convictions on drug conspiracy charges in federal court and the seizure of 24,780 pounds of marijuana.

Several people residing in South Texas and Mexico have pleaded guilty to conspiring to transport large amounts of marijuana for the Cartel Del Noreste, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

A defendant identified as Gustavo Alberto Duenes-Perez, 34, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 1,000 kilograms or more of marijuana. Authorities said 14 others previously pleaded guilty for their roles in the same conspiracy.

“The arrests and convictions serve as a significant blow to the cartels who were trafficking massive amounts of marijuana into the Laredo area for years and using our communities to make profit,” said Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Daniel C. Comeaux. “These individuals were a thorn that has now been ripped from the city of Laredo and surrounding areas thanks to the continuous hard work and commitment of federal and local law enforcement agencies and prosecutors who brought these individuals to justice.”

“We are pleased to be an integral component of a complex and successful investigation which led to the conviction of these 15 individuals,” said Laredo Police Chief Claudio Treviño Jr. “Through our close collaborations with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, we have been able to maintain enforcement and safety in our border community despite our proximity to the Mexican border. LPD lauds our Narcotics and Vice Unit for their dedication and tireless efforts towards their investigation and the seamless teamwork with our partner agencies. We are committed to enhance their efforts with future collaborations to disrupt and dismantle these criminal transnational organizations in order to maintain peace and safety for the citizens of Laredo.”

The case dates back to March 2019, when authorities learned the Cartel Del Noreste provided $4,500 for the purchase of a white utility truck. The cartel wanted to use the vehicle to pick up a marijuana load from a warehouse on San Mateo Drive.

Authorities monitored the vehicle and identified the driver as Duenes-Perez. On April 17, 2019, the truck was involved in a smuggling attempt that occurred at a ranch near Texas 359 and Botello Road, where several people loaded marijuana into a Lincoln Navigator. The vehicle was later driven to a local stash house. Law enforcement officials said they seized about 2,575 pounds of marijuana from the ranch and an additional 2,136 pounds from the Navigator.

As part of the case, authorities have seized 24,780 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $11.6 million. The 15 co-conspirators are set to be sentenced in June.

Duenes-Perez and some of the co-defendants could face up to life in prison while others convicted in relation to the case face up to 40 years.

The DEA and LPD conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Marshals Service; Border Patrol; Customs and Border Protection; FBI; Homeland Security Investigations; U.S. National Guard; Webb County District Attorney’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Constable’s Office Precincts 1 and 4; and Texas Department of Public Safety.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Day is prosecuting this case.

