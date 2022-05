May in Austin is a great time for a whole slew of reasons. The entire town gets in the festive spirit for Cinco de Mayo, the weather is perfect for enjoying the outdoors (including Texas’ finest swimming holes), and it’s when we recognize, celebrate, and show support to our awesome (and growing) AAPI community. Why? Because it’s Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, y’all! And your support this year means more than ever before. With hate crimes on the rise and the effects of the pandemic on the restaurant scene affecting so many AAPI-owned businesses, the last two years have been extremely tough. So it’s high time we show the community some love, drop some hard-earned cash, and have a helluva great time doing so.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO