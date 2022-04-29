Newsom, legislature fighting over who is going to give away your money.

A judge plans to issue a ruling Tuesday night on a request by an Arizona prisoner to stop his May 11 execution on the grounds that his psychological problems keep him from rationally understanding why the state wants to end his life.Lawyers for Clarence Dixon, who would be the first person executed in Arizona in nearly eight years, argued Tuesday in a court in Florence, Arizona, that executing their client for his murder conviction in the 1978 killing of 21-year-old college student Deana Bowdoin would violate protections against executing people who are mentally unfit. Dixon’s lawyers say he erroneously...

