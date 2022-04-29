ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Human Rights Commission Hosts ‘Let’s Talk Law’ Virtual Session about Immigration on May 12

 4 days ago

The City’s Human Rights Commission is hosting the sixth session of its “Let’s Talk Law” series, “Immigration 101” from 6-7:30 pm on Thursday, May 12. The series is free, but registration is required. After registering, participants will be able to join the meeting via Zoom, using Meeting ID: 819 0029 9661 or by calling 1-301-715-8592.

Alexander Eiffe, Immigration Attorney with A.G. Linett & Associates, will share the basics of the US immigration system and why access to legal immigration support is so critical. Questions during the session are encouraged.

This is the final session of the six-part series focused on access to legal help with various focused topics, such as immigration, expungement, and more.

#Immigration Attorney#Zoom#A G Linett Associates#Expungement
In 1808, "Greensborough" (the spelling before 1895) was planned around a central courthouse square to succeed Guilford Court House as the county seat. The county courts were thus placed closer to the geographical center of the county, a location more easily reached at the time by the majority of the county's citizens, who depended on horse and foot for travel.

