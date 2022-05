In keeping with its all-American yearlong exhibition theme, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute welcomed first lady Jill Biden on Monday morning. After about 200-plus media types wound their way through “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” the second part of the Costume Institute’s exhibition in the museum’s American Wing, FLOTUS addressed attendees in the Charles Englehard Court. Wearing a white and black floral dress, Biden said, “Our style lets us express things that we can’t put into words. We reveal and conceal who we are with symbols and shapes, colors and cuts, and who creates them. The history of American design is rich and deep. It is a story of innovation and ingenuity, of rebellion and renewal. It has often been written by those in the shadows, not recognized for their influence and art. But here at The Met, their stories are told. Their voices are raised and their work can shine. That’s why I was so excited to accept Anna’s [Wintour] exhibition to join you to celebrate this incredible exhibit and the education that is such a critical part of your mission,” Biden said.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 28 MINUTES AGO