AKRON, Ohio — The former home of the Akron Soap Co. is slated to become apartments after being sold to a new developer. Commercial real state group SVN Summit Commercial announced Monday that a 3-acre warehouse complex at 236-243 Furnace St. in Akron was under contract to be sold. The buyer, Green Harvest Capital, plans to developed 50 to 52 apartments in the warehouse and to lease already renovated commercial space on the site, according to a news release.

AKRON, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO