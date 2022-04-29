ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Police Hope Public Can ID Car Involved with Shooting

connect-bridgeport.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFROM THE OFFICE OF MONONGALIA COUNTY SHERIFF PERRY PALMER. Monongalia County Sheriff’s Detectives are continuing the investigation into a shooting that took place at Northside Hills Apartments on April 24, 2022 at approximately 01:47 hours. Detectives have reason to believe that the shots...

connect-bridgeport.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

WV Man kills mother, torches car with her inside

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a body found in a burnt car Wednesday afternoon, and a man is now facing murder charges. The investigation began when West Virginia State Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, to the scene of a car that had been on fire in the Widen area […]
CLAY COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Teen shooting suspect leads police on chase, then breaks leg shackles in escape attempt

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) -- A teenager is facing a list of charges in New Castle after a shooting incident, high-speed chase and an attempt to get away from officers by breaking his leg shackles.It all started when New Castle police officers were called to Phillips Street for reports of gunshots around 11:15 a.m. Friday. Police identified the 17-year-old suspect and began looking for him and the black Chevrolet Cobalt he was believed to be driving around in. Officers spotted the vehicle later that afternoon. They tried to pull the car over near Division Street, but it took off and the officers began chasing it. It eventually pulled over along Moravia Street. Police said they found the teenage suspect inside, along with crack cocaine, marijuana and over $700 in cash. After being taken to the police station, investigators said the teen tried to run after breaking his leg shackles. He was quickly taken back into custody. Police said he also later admitted to firing the shots along Phillips Street. The teen is charged with flight to avoid apprehension, escape, criminal mischief and drug possession charges. He is being held in a juvenile facility. 
NEW CASTLE, PA
YourErie

Erie Police investigating fatal shooting on W. 8th Street

According to Erie Police, one person is dead following a shooting in the 1800 block of West 8th Street. Calls went out around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, April 28. According to police, two people have been shot at the 1800 block of West 8th Street. Police confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital with […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monongalia County, WV
Crime & Safety
County
Monongalia County, WV
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Lofts#Violent Crime#Wvu Hospital#Office Detective Division#Department
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
West Virginia University
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy