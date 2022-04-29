Floramo's Therapeutics: Where the meat falls off the bone thanks to our new bio-engineered bacterium

In the lobby of 7Ink, the seventh and final building in the mixed-use Ink Block development on the edge of Boston’s South End, a 15-foot scoreboard from the former Boston Garden hovers over a stairwell. The stairs lead to a cozy book nook, with colorful design touches like an orange landline phone (disconnected, of course), and then to several work from home zones. Further along are two bright-white vending machines selling COVID-19 tests, CBD gummies, and chicken tikka masala, along with ramen, Tide Pods, and multivitamins.
