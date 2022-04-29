ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

Public invited to attend Portage City Manager final interviews

By Gabrielle Dawson
WWMT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTAGE, Mich. — Finalists for the Portage City Manager position are expected to be interviewed May 5 at 2:30 p.m. Interviews are expected to be an hour long at the Portage City Hall in the Council Chambers. The...



WWMT

Comstock Schools proposes nearly $40 million bond on May ballot

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Holes poke through the ceiling and tape holds down peeling carpet on the ground in some Comstock Public School buildings. The district’s nearly $40 million bond proposal would fund numerous projects, including renovations to the high school and construction of a new STEM Academy.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Schools asking voters for $197M bond on May 3 election

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — West Michigan voters in the Kalamazoo Public Schools system will see a $197 million school bond proposal on the May 3 ballot. The 25-year-bond, which totals $197,135,000, would fund a new El Sol Elementary, improvements in security and technology, and other infrastructure upgrades, Kalamazoo Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Jim English said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Constantine Public Schools seeks $38.8M school bond

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Constantine Public Schools turned to voters once again for a new school bond proposal on the May 3 ballot. After failing in 2021, Constantine asked voters for another bond but not nearly as expensive, $38.8 M. "We surveyed a lot of voters and discovered that...
CONSTANTINE, MI
WWMT

May 3 election: What's on the ballot in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — What's on the ballot for Tuesday? News Channel 3 compiled a list for several West Michigan counties. Take a look at the highlights below:. Allegan Public Schools has two bond proposals on the ballot for the upcoming election. Proposal one is a $3,409,000 operating millage renewal. The second proposal is a sinking fund millage renewal totaling $576,000. This bond is set to expire in 2022, but, if approved, would be renewed for 10 years at a millage rate of 0.9853. The money would be set aside for construction or repair of schools buildings, purchasing estates for school property, school security improvements, and upgrading technology.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI

