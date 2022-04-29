Public invited to attend Portage City Manager final interviews

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — What's on the ballot for Tuesday? News Channel 3 compiled a list for several West Michigan counties. Take a look at the highlights below:. Allegan Public Schools has two bond proposals on the ballot for the upcoming election. Proposal one is a $3,409,000 operating millage renewal. The second proposal is a sinking fund millage renewal totaling $576,000. This bond is set to expire in 2022, but, if approved, would be renewed for 10 years at a millage rate of 0.9853. The money would be set aside for construction or repair of schools buildings, purchasing estates for school property, school security improvements, and upgrading technology.

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO