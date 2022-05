Update as of Noon Saturday, April 30th... Now it's a sit-and-wait game. We have to see how much sun, if any, we get today. If we do, that'll really "stir up" the atmosphere and help develop stronger storms potentially later in the day and into the evening. The CBS58 Ready Weather team will watch the situation carefully. Stay tuned on air and online for weather developments.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO