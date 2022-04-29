ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk Is Considering Charging a Fee to Embed or Quote Tweets

By William Vaillancourt
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HA7LE_0fOSYlSR00

Click here to read the full article.

Elon Musk told the banks that facilitated his purchase of Twitter that he may cut executives’ pay and monetize tweets, Reuters reported on Friday , citing three people familiar with the matter.

Musk reportedly informed the banks of his plans — which are not set in stone — the week before he submitted bank commitments to Twitter on April 21. The social media company’s board accepted Musk’s $44 billion offer on Monday after “conduct[ing] a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon’s proposal with a deliberate focus on value, certainty, and financing,” said Bret Taylor , Twitter’s Independent Board Chair. Musk ended up receiving a $12.5 billion margin loan linked to his Tesla stock and $13 billion in loans against Twitter, the latter being seven times greater than Twitter’s projected raw earnings this year.

Musk disclosed this week that he recently sold $8.5 billion in Tesla shares, presumably to help pay for the Twitter deal. That amount is a mere 5.6 percent of the shares he owned when Twitter’s board agreed to the buyout.

When meeting with lenders, Musk pointed out that Twitter lags behind Facebook and Pinterest when it comes to its gross margin, and therefore could make more money. To help achieve this, Musk is mulling over monetizing tweets “that contain important information or go viral,” according to the report, as well as charging websites a fee to quote or embed tweets from verified accounts. He is also looking at having moderation policies that are “as free as possible.”

In tweets earlier this month that have since been deleted, Musk also suggested having no advertisements on the platform. “The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive,” he wrote . Also, anyone who pays for Twitter Blue, the subscription service that premiered last summer, should get a blue authentication checkmark.

Musk initially acquired a nine-percent stake in the company and briefly agreed to join its board after voicing concerns about free speech, but later sought to take it over completely after “realiz[ing] the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form.” Musk already has a new chief executive in mind, Reuters reported, whose identity wasn’t revealed.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 81

Sherri
3d ago

Boy, they sure know how to twist things Musk has done and is doing to sound negative. Anyone is allowed to legally take loans against retirement and investment accounts. That's part of how the system works. Even if his Twitter stock loan being "7 times greater" than it's perspective value for the year (basic guess because of it's current value which will more than likely change with the new CEO) isn't a bad thing, but they make it sound that way. Regardless of what the years actual value is, he had to accept the loan time/payments prior to accepting the loan. In most cases, you can pay back those loans in over a years time. Even with the 5.6% loan from his Team a stock, it was set as a "loan" to be paid back. He didn't do anything shady with his investment accounts. He's also looking at possible options for the platform to make it better for their accounts/followers. Like eliminating ads, cutting employee salaries, possibly charging for specific "tweets", etc.

Reply(21)
23
TamraB
3d ago

Oh the melt-downs that are happening right now are freaking hilarious! Elon if your listening move it to Texas or Florida! 🤣🤣🤣

Reply(1)
10
Sunflowers
3d ago

Yall stop worshipping men. Wealth is good, but this man nor any other man should control your thoughts. Musk is fortunate. Stop worshipping both him and Trump.

Reply(11)
27
Related
Rolling Stone

‘Take Care of the Son of a Bitch’: Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell Talked Tough About Trump After Jan. 6 … Then Cowered

Click here to read the full article. A New York Times report published Thursday offers new details of a familiar storyline: Republicans who privately criticized Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection ultimately shying away from a public confrontation for fear of riling up or alienating his supporters. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who reportedly pushed Trump to call off the attack on the Capitol as it was happening, told Republicans in the days following the attack that he planned to tell Trump to resign, according to the new book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Cher’s $1 Million Royalty War With Sonny Bono’s Widow Tested in Court

Click here to read the full article. Cher’s lawsuit claiming Sonny Bono’s widow, Mary Bono, owes her $1 million in unpaid royalties for Sonny & Cher songs — including hits like “I Got You Babe” — had its first major court hearing Monday, April 25, with a federal judge asking a telling hypothetical. U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt heard arguments on a pending motion to dismiss the suit and challenged Mary Bono’s position that the federal Copyright Act allows her to terminate the 50% right to royalties that Sonny Bono agreed to fork over to Cher when the former couple...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trump Testified That He Was Scared He Was Going to Be Killed by a Flying Pineapple

Click here to read the full article. There are few things Donald Trump loves more than skirting accountability in court. But even the former president wasn’t able to avoid sitting for a deposition in a case brought by protesters who allege they were attacked by his security outside of Trump Tower ahead of the 2016 election. The deposition was conducted last October, but excerpts released this week reveal that Trump swore under oath that he did not order his security detail to attack the protesters. They also reveal that he is afraid of fruit. The partial transcript includes several pages of the...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Independent

A timeline of Grimes and Elon Musk’s relationship as she says they’ve broken up - again

Grimes has shared an update on her relationship status with Elon Musk after revealing they welcomed their second child, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. The singer, 33, revealed in an interview with Vanity Fair on 10 March that the couple welcomed the newborn in December 2021 via surrogate.The news came as a shock to fans, who were under the impression that Grimes and Musk ended their three-year relationship in September 2021. But speaking to Vanity Fair, the “Oblivion” singer explained that the two have a fluid, inexplicable partnership.“There’s no real word for it,” Grimes, whose real name is...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Do you know why people do not like you? Because you're a liar': Marjorie Taylor Greene hits back at CNN's Jim Acosta when he asks about her 'martial law' texts outside the Capitol

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called CNN's Jim Acosta a 'liar' and told the journalist to 'stop harrassing me' as he trailed her on Capitol Hill Thursday asking the Republican lawmaker about her 'martial law' texts. 'Your problem is, you're just one of those liars on television and people hate it....
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Reuters
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Terrified of the Media Watching Her Testify Under Oath

Click here to read the full article. Marjorie Taylor Greene is going to appear in court on Friday. The media will be there, too, and she’s furious about it. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Totenberg ruled earlier this week that an effort to disqualify the conspiracy theorist from running for reelection over her alleged role in the attack on the Capitol last Jan. 6 can proceed. The group who filed the challenge, Free Speech for People, is alleging that Greene is in violation of the 14th Amendment, which states that if someone took an oath to defend the Constitution and then...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Tesla
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
Outsider.com

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Skyrockets, Tesla CEO Is Now $100 Billion Richer Than Amazon’s Jeff Bezos

Elon Musk, who owns around 172 million shares of Tesla stock, saw his net worth climb to nearly $300 billion over the course of the last two years. One of the biggest benefactors of the pandemic, Musk’s electric vehicle company has surged 79 percent year over year to an astounding $1,025 per share. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos currently sits in second place on the World’s Richest list with around $185 billion of his own cash in the bank.
MARKETS
Motorious

Elon Musk’s Car Collection Is Surprisingly Good

The new owner of Twitter has some pretty good taste... Few people on this planet are as fascinating as Elon Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX as well as the proud new owner of Twitter, but you might not know he’s also a bit of a gearhead. The man has pushed all kinds of interesting and controversial technologies and ideas (like free speech). Love or hate him, the man is definitely a revolutionary and doggedly marches to the beat of his own drum, which is admirable.
BUSINESS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy