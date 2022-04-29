ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Two Century H.S. baseball players shot, one fatally, in Santa Ana

By Editor
newsantaana.com
 4 days ago

On Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 07:23 P.M., Santa Ana Police officers responded to the west alley of 1400 S. Minnie Street regarding reports of a shooting. Officers located an unresponsive adult male inside a vehicle, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his upper torso. A second adult...

newsantaana.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Barstow couple accused of abusing, killing their 1-year-old son

The parents of a 1-year-old boy who died from injuries that police say are clear signs of abuse have been arrested. Ricardo Mendez, 27, and Antanita Miller, 24, were arrested Monday after the body of their 1-year-old son was brought to a Pomona hospital with injuries that were “consistent with ongoing abuse.” Police say the […]
BARSTOW, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Coroner Identifies Two of Three Decomposed Bodies Found in Irvine Home

Two of three decomposed bodies found in an Irvine home earlier this month have been identified authorities. The Orange County Sheriff-Coroner's Division identified the deceased individuals as Serge Poirier, 63, and Karina Poirier, 54. The two were residents of the home. Detectives were able to make identifications of the bodies...
IRVINE, CA
CBS News

Woman found dead at Palmdale home where suspect was barricaded

A woman was found dead Saturday inside a Palmdale home where an assault with a deadly weapon suspect had earlier barricaded himself, authorities said. The incident was reported at 6:13 a.m. in the 4300 block of Desert Aire Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. Personnel from the sheriff's...
PALMDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Ana, CA
City
Tustin, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Baseball Players#Violent Crime#Century High School#Sapd#The Gang Reward Program
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

LASD: Son stabbed mother in Lancaster

A 17-year-old boy is wanted by law enforcement after allegedly stabbing his mother inside their Lancaster home Saturday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 400 block of Gadsden Avenue around 5:40 a.m. after receiving a call about the unidentified teen. The teen’s mother told law enforcement that the 17-year-old made lewd gestures […]
LANCASTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy