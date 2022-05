MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--The works of close to 200 graduating seniors at the Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design, or MIAD, will be front and center for the rest of the week. The exhibition is a cool way to see what's in the innovative minds of those ready to head out into the working world. Students from the school's Bachelor of Fine Arts majors and minors, including the college's new animation program, will all be represented. Some of the creations include a modern approach to quilting called "Hip Stitch" in addition to a public rideshare helmet system offering a safe, more enhanced rider experience.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO