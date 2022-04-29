ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

A two-vehicle collision in Reno led to injuries (Reno, NV)

By Terry Satoski
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2ala_0fOSUnnN00

On Thursday afternoon, injuries were reported following a traffic collision in Reno.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of South Rock Boulevard after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash. The early reports showed that a box truck and a truck-trike motorcycle crashed into each other for undetermined reasons.

On arrival, emergency crews attended to the motorcycle rider, however, it is unknown if the victim was transported to a hospital or not. The events that have led up to the accident remain unclear at this time. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

April 29, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Vehicle Accident With Rollover In Carmichael

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — Fire crews responded to a vehicle accident involving a rollover in Carmichael, said Metro Fire of Sacramento. Crews found one vehicle completely flipped over blocking the first and second lanes. The incident occurred at Fair Oaks Boulevard and Wedgewood Avenue. There is reportedly one patient with minor injuries. Metro Fire crews responded for a vehicle accident with roll over. Crews found 1 vehicle on its roof blocking the #1 & 2 lanes. pic.twitter.com/DAh8mOu99u — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) April 29, 2022
CARMICHAEL, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Minor injuries for bicyclist in crash near Peppermill

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A bicyclist suffered minor injuries Sunday afternoon after a collision with a vehicle near the intersection of South Virginia and Linden streets, the Reno Police Department said. The bicyclist was at fault, police said. He was riding the wrong way and was cited, police said. It...
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno, NV
Accidents
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Reno, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
NBC San Diego

Officer Shot on San Diego Freeway Was Struggling With Suspect Who Tried to Take His Gun: CHP

Investigators on Thursday identified the suspect in a shooting on Interstate 8 in Mission Valley that left a California Highway Patrol officer with a bullet wound to the leg. Yuhao Du, 25, was arrested and faces several charges, including attempted murder of a peace officer, taking a firearm from an officer and causing great bodily injury for the incident on Wednesday, the CHP said in a news release Thursday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Collision#Traffic Accident
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Nevada Mo. Police arrest man, “running through yards yelling that he was going to abduct children”

NEVADA, Mo. — In the early morning hours of Friday, April 22, Nevada Police were alerted to a residence in the 1100 block of N. Clay Street for a reported assault that had just occurred. Investigation revealed a male subject, later identified as Jason Omar Clark, 45, had unlawfully entered a home and attacked a 14-year-old female. According to a...
NEVADA, MO
Nationwide Report

28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez and 49-year-old Antral Thomas died after a crash on 60 Freeway (Riverside County, CA)

28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez and 49-year-old Antral Thomas died after a crash on 60 Freeway (Riverside County, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 28-year-old Eva Lopez Gonzalez, from Hemet, and 49-year-old Antral Thomas, from Pasadena, as the victims who lost their lives following a wrong-way collision early Saturday morning near Moreno Valley that also caused injuries to one other person. The fatal head-on crash was reported at around 3:30 a.m. on the westbound 60 Freeway, just east of Gilman Springs Road in Riverside County [...]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTLA

Coroner IDs L.A. boy whose body was recovered from Kern River

A 9-year-old boy from Los Angeles whose body was recovered last week from the Kern River has been identified, KTLA’s sister station KGET reports. The body of Jemih Emil Reddick was found around noon on April 7 near Keyesville, according to coroner’s officials. He had been missing five days. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 Killed In Head-On Crash After Driver Crosses Into Wrong Lane In Delta

RIO VISTA (CBS13) — One person died after a driver crossed into the wrong lane of traffic and crashed head-on into another vehicle in the Delta, authorities said Thursday afternoon. South Sacramento area California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. on Highway 160 at West Sherman Island Road, which is just south of Rio Vista. The drivers of each vehicle were the only people involved in the crash. The surviving driver suffered major injuries and was taken to the hospital. CHP did not say which driver died. Their names have not yet been released. The roadways have since been cleared for traffic.
RIO VISTA, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

38K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy