A two-vehicle collision in Reno led to injuries (Reno, NV)

On Thursday afternoon, injuries were reported following a traffic collision in Reno.

As per the initial information, officers actively responded to the area of South Rock Boulevard after getting reports of a two-vehicle crash. The early reports showed that a box truck and a truck-trike motorcycle crashed into each other for undetermined reasons.

On arrival, emergency crews attended to the motorcycle rider, however, it is unknown if the victim was transported to a hospital or not. The events that have led up to the accident remain unclear at this time. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

April 29, 2022