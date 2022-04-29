ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward County, KS

Saints battle it out with the Trojans

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seward County Community College Baseball team took on Colby Community College, which is said to be one of the better teams in conference and has the number 1 pitcher in the Jayhawk league. The Saints are now 13-35 on the year and 6-22 in conference. “I think the...

WWL-TV

2022 NFL Draft: Meet the new Saints

LAS VEGAS — The New Orleans Saints have had a stellar NFL Draft thus far. With two picks remaining in round 5 and round 6, the team has set itself up to compete once again in 2022. Night one saw the team fill its two biggest needs, by trading...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thecomeback.com

Draft figures paint ugly picture for Texas football

On January 1, 2019, the Texas Longhorns pulled an upset, defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the Sugar Bowl. When the game was over, then Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger told the Longhorns fans, “we’re baaaack.” While that game was only three years ago, it feels like a lot longer now.
TEXAS STATE
Seward County, KS
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jalen Wydermyer to sign with Buffalo Bills

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies Tight End Jalen Wydermyer went undrafted. A poor pre-draft athletic testing process caused a major shock to Wydermyers draft stock, and ultimately he didn’t hear his name called over the weekend. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Wydermyer would be signing with the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Wydermyer will have the opportunity to join a great offense in Buffalo, and will get to catch passes from quarterback Josh Allen. If his play in Buffalo reflects his play in college station and not his performance in shorts at the combine, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
BUFFALO, NY
Salina Post

K-State mourns passing of Steve Douglas

MANHATTAN – Steve Douglas, a member of Kansas State’s 1958 Final Four team and a starter on two Big Eight Championship squads, died Tuesday at the age of 83 in Marina del Rey, Calif. Born on Sept. 2, 1938, in Hastings, Nebraska, Douglas played three seasons (1957-60) for...
MANHATTAN, KS
KBTX.com

Aggies Unable to Overcome Tigers in Series Finale

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Texas A&M softball team (27-21, 5-16 SEC) was unable to overcome an eight-run third inning by the No. 25 Missouri Tigers (32-17, 11-9 SEC), dropping the series finale, 11-6, at Mizzou Softball Stadium on Sunday. For the 22nd-straight game, Morgan Smith made her way on...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Spun

Look: College Basketball Star Transferring For 3rd Time

One of the best college basketball players in the country will be transferring yet again. Per ESPN’s Pete Thamel, New Mexico State’s Teddy Allen has entered the transfer portal. He averaged close to 20 points per game this past year. Allen has played college basketball for three different...
LAS CRUCES, NM
Larry Brown Sports

Dez Bryant thinks he would be perfect fit for 1 NFL team

Dez Bryant has appeared in just six games over the past four seasons, but the former Pro Bowler still is not ready to give up on his NFL career. Bryant told TMZ this week that he is still hoping to sign with a team for the 2022 season. He said he is “not retired” and that he is almost in game shape. The 33-year-old was then asked if there is a specific team he could see himself joining. Bryant said the Arizona Cardinals without hesitating.
NFL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Dain Dainja's offseason transformation setting him up for increased role

CHAMPAIGN — Dain Dainja is not the same person that walked onto the Illinois campus in January. Dainja has slimmed down 20 pounds and has gone through a spring semester with strength coach Adam Fletcher where he's gotten results he described as "crazy." He's made strides in all of his strength work and set multiple weight lifting personal bests.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
CBS Sports

WATCH: Four-star SG Rayvon Griffith to make college commitment live Sunday on CBS Sports HQ

A talented shooting guard prospect from the Class of 2023 will make his college commitment live Sunday at 6:15 p.m. ET on CBS Sports HQ, when Rayvon Griffith announces his decision from a group of finalists that includes Alabama, Cincinnati, Kansas, Ohio State and UCLA. Griffith is considered a four-star prospect and is ranked the No. 47 overall prospect in the class by 247Sports. You can watch the announcement live in the video at the top of this page, on the CBS Sports App or via your connected device (Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV).
CINCINNATI, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Former Minnesota WR announces transfer to Big 12 team

Douglas Emilien is following the yellow brick road. Monday, the former Minnesota wide receiver announced his decision to transfer to Kansas. He will join former teammate and running back Ky Thomas, who also entered the transfer portal following the 2021 season. Emilien spent two seasons playing at Minnesota, appearing in...
MINNESOTA STATE
Packers.com

Packers agree to terms with rookie free agents

The Green Bay Packers agreed to terms with 14 rookie free agents. The agreements were announced Monday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Baylor played in 41 games with 14 starts for Oregon State, racking up 1,718 yards on 308 carries (5.6 avg.) with 18 touchdowns while also hauling in 16 receptions for 115 yards (7.2 avg.). Last season, he became the first Beaver to lead the Pac-12 in rushing (1,337 yards) since Steven Jackson in 2003. For his efforts, Baylor was named honorable mention All-America by Phil Steele's College Football while earning first-team All-Pac-12 honors from Phil Steele's College Football and The Associated Press.
GREEN BAY, WI

