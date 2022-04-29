ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Sri Lankan central bank says all creditors will be treated equally

By Uditha Jayasinghe, Alasdair Pal
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDAwn_0fOSTN0O00

COLOMBO, April 29 (Reuters) - All Sri Lanka's creditors will be treated equally in a planned restructuring of the country's debt, its central bank governor said on Friday, adding that he expected progress in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the next two months.

Sri Lanka has already missed coupon repayments on some of its bonds and its bailout discussions with the IMF include a possible bridge loan, Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe said.

"All external creditors will be treated equally, whether they are (sovereign bond) holders, or China or Japan," he said, while warning creditors not to hold up the process.

"It is in the best interests of the creditors to cooperate and ensure debts are repaid as quickly as possible. If one party delays the process then they will get their payments delayed," Weerasinghe told a news briefing.

Sri Lanka's economy was hit hard by the pandemic and tax cuts by the populist government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

This has led to dwindling foreign currency reserves and shortages of fuel, food and medicines that have brought thousands onto the streets in sporadically violent protests.

The country's opposition has called for the resignation of Rajapaksa, his elder brother Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, and the formation of a new government.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa repeated an offer on Friday to all political parties represented in parliament to form a "unity government" with him as leader, a statement from his office said - an overture that has so far been refused.

The central bank raised interest rates by a record 700 basis points this month in an attempt to tame rampant inflation and stabilise the economy, but figures released on Friday showed the cost of most goods continued to rise sharply.

Food inflation for April stood at 46.6% year-on-year, compared with 30.2% a month earlier, data from Sri Lanka's government statistics department showed. Transportation costs were up 68.5% from last year versus 35.5% in March.

"We have already significantly raised rates and expect that to be reflected in inflation numbers over the next few months," Weerasinghe said. "Supply-side inflation will take about two to three months to come under control."

Reporting by Uditha Jayasinghe and Alasdair Pal Editing by David Clarke and Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Second country to adopt Bitcoin as national currency is the Central African Republic

The Central African Republic (CAR) has become the second-ever country to adopt Bitcoin as a national currency, following El Salvador’s adoption of the cryptocurrency last year. CAR’s government says a bill to adopt Bitcoin was passed unanimously by the country’s parliament, reports Reuters and BBC News. (Though former CAR...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahinda Rajapaksa
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Of Sri Lanka#Imf#Sri Lankan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
China
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Australia worried China will bring Hong Kong police techniques to Solomons

SYDNEY, April 27 (Reuters) - Australia's spy chief says Canberra is concerned Chinese police deployed to the Solomon Islands under a new security pact could use "ruthless" techniques previously used to quell anti-government protests in Hong Kong. Andrew Shearer, the director-general of the Office of National Intelligence, travelled to the...
CHINA
Reuters

Reuters

418K+
Followers
321K+
Post
200M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy