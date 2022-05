The Utah Jazz were no match for Jason Kidd’s Dallas Mavericks this postseason, and Kidd is making sure to let everyone know about it. Kidd spoke about his team’s upcoming matchup against the Phoenix Suns ahead of Monday’s Game 1. Kidd touched on the matchup difficulties that Phoenix’s talented bigs pose and got in some shade at the Jazz (particularly Utah’s bigs of Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside) in the process.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO