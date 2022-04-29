ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

The Viral Rice Dispenser TikTok Can’t Get Enough Of (Plus 5 Others We Love)

By Sarah M. Vazquez
Apartment Therapy
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. As a shopping editor, I’m constantly on the hunt for hot new products, and one of my favorite places to discover things is TikTok. While...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rice#Brooklyn#8l
Apartment Therapy

This Highly Rated Amazon Find Instantly Erased Years of Smudges Off My Fridge (Without Streaks!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Sometimes it takes the spring cleaning bug to make you realize just how many parts of your home have gone neglected. For me, this has included polishing my wood cabinets and cleaning my exterior windows on a busy Brooklyn street, just to name a couple. One area that has gone neglected for what I assume has been years (I moved into an apartment my friends have lived in since 2017!) is my fridge. Because it’s mostly covered in magnets and save-the-dates, it sounded daunting to take them all down and wipe the highly smudged stainless steel exterior. But, when I came across this plant-based cleaner, I was so excited to try it that I didn’t mind the hassle. And it sure has paid off!
SHOPPING
TODAY.com

Influencers seduced by plastic surgery promotion warn of damages

Some young influencers who have huge followings on TikTok are warning of an alarming social media trend that can affect young audiences with body image issues. Creators are getting cheap plastic surgery in exchange for promotion and to ease the pressure to achieve perfection. NBC’s Joe Fryer reports for Saturday TODAY.April 30, 2022.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Apartment Therapy

Sarah Sherman Samuel Just Launched a Kids Collection with Pottery Barn Kids and Teen, Plus West Elm Kids

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Hot off the heels of her first-ever furniture collection with Lulu and Georgia, Sarah Sherman Samuel has launched another major collab — this time for little ones. The designer is adding a children’s line to her portfolio, in collaboration with Pottery Barn Kids, Pottery Barn Teen, and West Elm Kids. (She’s no stranger to well-designed children’s spaces or the Pottery Barn family: As a precursor to this collab, Samuel partnered with West Elm on a Design Challenge last year, creating a beautiful bedroom-playroom vignette using the brand’s newly re-launched kids line.)
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Allure

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Got Each Other's Initials Painted on Their Thumbnails

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Travis Barker may have a penchant for permanent body art, but for fiancée Kourtney Kardashian, the significantly more transient nail art is more her speed. And it looks like the two have married their styles (which does not require a license, unlike actual marriage) with tattoo-inspired nail-art tributes to each other.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Reality TV and YouTube Star Welcomes Baby With Wife

There's a new YouTube baby in the world! Joshua Ovenshire, best known as "The Jovenshire" on YouTube, announced that his wife Katherine gave birth to a baby girl on Tuesday. Jovenshire is best known in YouTube world as a former star of the channel Smosh Games, a spinoff of the comedy sketch channel Smosh. He's also known for his work on Clevver Games, FailArmy's game show Fail Breakers and his own show Stuff of Legends, which combines puppetry and Dungeons & Dragons. He also entered the reality TV realm back in 2013 as a contestant on TBS' King of the Nerds Season 1.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

The Entire Kardashian-Jenner Clan Showed Up at the Met Gala

The Kardashian-Jenner clan arrived in style to the Met Gala! Kris, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner and sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian brought their family affair to the red carpet on Monday night as they showed up in their white-tie ensembles. Attending the Met Gala for the first time, Khloé wore a sheer gold gown, while Kourtney and Travis Barker coordinated with matching menswear looks.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy