ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

Central Florida teen charged with killing mom in argument over smoking

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z57Ho_0fOSRHmS00
19-year-old Seth Settle

A Florida teen is behind bars after he shot and killed his mother -- because she objected to his smoking cigarettes, authorities say.

The incident happened on Thursday after the unidentified victim came home after dropping her daughter off at school, says Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. After smelling smoke coming from 19-year-old Seth Settle’s bedroom, the mom walked into the room and the pair became involved in a “verbal altercation,” Judd says. The mom then left, closing the door behind her. That’s when Settle pulled out a gun and fired it in the direction of the door, Judd explains. The bullet tore through the door and hit the mother, killing her, according to the sheriff.

“This is truly the wonderful family next door and he kills his mom,” Judd says. “I can tell you the only people that are more shocked and stunned by this than us in law enforcement are the immediate family.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 16

SeeYa bye
4d ago

Hey intended to fire the gun. He shot blindly and with total disregard. Prison time now sweet young thing.

Reply(2)
6
Related
WFLA

Man accused of raping Florida teen walking home from school

"This was such a brazen act, it was in the middle of the day, you had people around and his demeanor was very calm and very collected and based on the words that he used and how he was able to convince this female to just approach him and make her feel so comfortable, detectives believe there may be other victims around," Lauderhill Police Maj. Michael Santiago said.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Three men caught on video carrying body from Florida home, sheriff says

DAVENPORT, Fla. (WPEC) — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said it's searching for three men caught on video carrying a body out of a home in Davenport, Florida. According to detectives, the victim was Xavier Antonio Johnson, 29, of St. Petersburg. Authorities said Johnson was fatally shot during a drug deal inside a home he was renting.
DAVENPORT, FL
click orlando

Florida man kills mother after she told him not to smoke in the house, sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 19-year-old Lake Wales man was arrested Thursday in the shooting death of his mother, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. Judd discussed the homicide at a news conference, where he also spoke about the arrest of a volunteer sheriff’s service officer who allegedly took advantage of his position to sell Oxycodone while wearing a PCSO uniform.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grady Judd
Click10.com

Teenage boy dies while protecting teenage girl during shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. – De’mari Jackson’s loved ones are remembering him as a hero. The 16-year-old Fort Myers High School student and football player died while shielding a friend from gunfire. A teenage girl told police officers Jackson pushed her and told her to run. “He was...
FORT MYERS, FL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Tobacco Smoking#True Crime Network#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Waterloo Journal

Parents say their young son took his own life after he was bullied by schoolmates who were spreading rumors that he was unvaccinated and his parents were “anti-vaxxers”, lawsuit

Parents claim in lawsuit that their 15-year-old son took his own life after he was bullied by his schoolmates. They say the high school student was bullied by other students to the point that he didn’t want to live to see his future. According to the lawsuit, the boy reportedly asked for a meeting with the dean after his classmates were bullying him via text messages and on social media. His classmates were reportedly spreading rumors around the school that he was unvaccinated. Unfortunately, the dean took no disciplinary action against any student and the boy’s report was also kept from his parents, the suit claims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
21K+
Followers
63K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy