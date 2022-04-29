Central Florida teen charged with killing mom in argument over smoking

19-year-old Seth Settle

A Florida teen is behind bars after he shot and killed his mother -- because she objected to his smoking cigarettes, authorities say.

The incident happened on Thursday after the unidentified victim came home after dropping her daughter off at school, says Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. After smelling smoke coming from 19-year-old Seth Settle’s bedroom, the mom walked into the room and the pair became involved in a “verbal altercation,” Judd says. The mom then left, closing the door behind her. That’s when Settle pulled out a gun and fired it in the direction of the door, Judd explains. The bullet tore through the door and hit the mother, killing her, according to the sheriff.

“This is truly the wonderful family next door and he kills his mom,” Judd says. “I can tell you the only people that are more shocked and stunned by this than us in law enforcement are the immediate family.”

