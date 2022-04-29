Police: Kansas man accused of selling marijuana
BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansa man for alleged drug distribution. Just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, police conducted a traffic stop at 18th...jcpost.com
Wow! Selling a plant good work PD solving the big crimes.
wow he had a ounce but people on murder charges have the same bond!
have we found all the missing children? priorities are in the wrong area.
