Great Bend, KS

Police: Kansas man accused of selling marijuana

JC Post
JC Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BARTON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansa man for alleged drug distribution. Just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday, police conducted a traffic stop at 18th...

jcpost.com

accnt1
4d ago

Wow! Selling a plant good work PD solving the big crimes.

Dustin Reese
3d ago

wow he had a ounce but people on murder charges have the same bond!

Amy Swaney
3d ago

have we found all the missing children? priorities are in the wrong area.

KSNT News

Four guns seized in four arrests by TPD

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department seized drugs and firearms in four separate arrests on Sunday during traffic stops. According to the TPD, four firearms along with illegal drugs were seized during four separate arrests on April 24. To see the details of these arrests, look below: At 3 p.m., police stopped a vehicle […]
TOPEKA, KS
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
