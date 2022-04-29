ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers’ Bauer suspended for 2 seasons over alleged assault

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has been suspended for two full seasons without pay by Major...

KEYT

Tigers snap skid, spoil milestone night for Dodgers’ Kershaw

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Javier Báez and Austin Meadows each drove in two runs and the Detroit Tigers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 5-1 victory over Los Angeles, spoiling a night when Clayton Kershaw became the Dodgers’ career strikeout leader. Báez tied it at 1-all in the third inning with a base hit to left and then had the go-ahead double down the right-field line off Evan Phillips (1-1) in the seventh. Mookie Betts accounted for Los Angeles’ only run with a leadoff homer in the first. Kershaw got Spencer Torkelson to whiff on a slider low and inside for his 2,697th strikeout and move past the Hall of Famer Don Sutton.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KEYT

Mets manager Showalter suspended 1 game for reliever’s pitch

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets manager Buck Showalter was suspended for his team’s 5-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves after Major League Baseball determined reliever Yoan López intentionally threw at Philadelphia slugger Kyle Schwarber the previous night. López, optioned to Triple-A Syracuse following Sunday night’s victory, received a three-game ban that starts whenever he returns to the active big league roster. If he appeals, the penalty would be delayed until the process is completed. Michael Hill, baseball’s Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations, announced the discipline Monday evening about 20 minutes before the first pitch of New York’s game against World Series champion Atlanta at Citi Field. Showalter was suspended for one game and fined. López also was fined an undisclosed amount.
MLB
KEYT

Cease, White Sox shut down Trout, Angels; Ohtani pinch hits

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease struck out 11 to match a career best and gave up just one hit in seven sparkling innings, propelling the Chicago White Sox to a 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Three-time AL MVP Mike Trout struck out in all four at-bats, three against Cease. The Angels star, who homered and doubled in a win Sunday, fanned against Liam Hendriks to end the game. Angels two-way start Shohei Ohtani didn’t start, a day after making an early exit because of groin tightness. The reigning AL MVP grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth. The White Sox won for the third time in 12 games. Los Angeles has won seven of nine.
CHICAGO, IL
WSOC Charlotte

Leonard Ignelzi, renowned AP photographer, dies at 74

SAN DIEGO — (AP) — Leonard Ignelzi, whose knack for being in the right place at the right time produced breathtaking images of Hall of Fame sports figures, devastating wildfires and other major news over 37 years as photographer for The Associated Press in San Diego, has died. He was 74.
SAN DIEGO, CA

