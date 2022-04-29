ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ada County, ID

Verdict: Von Ehlinger guilty of rape, not guilty on forcible penetration count

By KLEW News staff
KLEWTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter deliberating for seven hours Thursday, then resuming Friday morning at 9:00 a.m., an Ada County jury came to a verdict in the rape trial of former Lewiston Representative Aaron Von Ehlinger. The jury found von Ehlinger guilty on the...

klewtv.com

UPI News

Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger guilty of rape

April 30 (UPI) -- An Idaho jury has found former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger guilty of raping a legislative intern last year. The jury came to its decision after 11 hours of deliberation, also finding von Ehlinger, 39, not guilty of a separate charge of forcible penetration, KTVB-TV in Boise, Idaho, reported.
BOISE, ID
