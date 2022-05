Odessa’s Got Talent will take place at 7 p.m. April 29 at First Baptist Church.

Camila Rivera are among the 18 finalists that will be performing for a chance to win.

Online voting is now underway and can be done at https://www.permianbasinmission.org/ogt.html where tickets can also be purchased.

The event is a fundraiser for the Permian Basin Mission Center.