How does unlimited PTO really play out?

Nearly half of the companies surveyed by the Conference Board said that new hires contributed to larger wage budgets for 2022. One cause behind this has been a narrowing of the discrepancy in work experience-based wage levels. As wage premiums based on experience have narrowed, experienced workers have been jumping ship for higher pay, forcing companies to also raise wages more quickly for less experienced workers in order to maintain their workforce. These high turnover rates, coupled with labor shortages, are providing workers with more power to demand higher pay as employers strive to attract personnel. The unemployment rate was at 3.6% in March 2022, just slightly higher than right before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the economy in 2020.

