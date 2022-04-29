How does unlimited PTO really play out?

The biggest salary jumps last year went to those in professional business services, including accountants, lawyers, and consultants. New hires in those fields saw a 7.5% rise in wages in December.
For workers who remained in their jobs, their pay rose 6.3%, and for those who changed jobs, the increase went up to 12.2%. In addition to professional business services positions, sizable wage growth was experienced in the information technology, construction, and manufacturing fields.
This story originally appeared on Kazoo and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
