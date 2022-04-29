ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

How does unlimited PTO really play out?

By Bekah Wright
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

Unlimited paid time off has advantages—and disadvantages—going for it.

compiled a list of six facts and statistics about unlimited paid time off, using research from numerous sources, including the Society for Human Resource Management, and Justworks.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

2022 employer budgets for raises had the highest increases since 2008

Employers in the U.S. are expected to increase their budgets for raises by 3.9% in 2022, the highest jump since 2008, according to a November 2021 Salary Increase Budget Survey by business research organization The Conference Board. All companies maintain what is known as a salary increase budget, which is a pool of money set aside expressly for salary increases for the coming year. Employers had not expected this level of increase judging by their responses to an April 2021 survey. The findings indicated that respondents planned to raise their budgets by only 3%. The primary reasons for the jump are inflation and wage increases for new employees.
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

Inside the biggest wave of salary increases since 2008

Salaries are rising higher than at any time since 2008, but are the increases keeping with inflation? Kazoo compiled a list of facts and statistics about what is causing this increase, combining research from employer surveys, business news articles, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
BUSINESS
Wyoming News

99% of employers plan to give salary raises in 2022

A survey by compensation consulting firm Pearl Meyer found that 99% of employers were planning to give raises in 2022. Rebecca Toman, vice president of the survey business unit at Pearl Meyer, told CNBC that the percentage of employers planning raises was unusually high, though increases may not be entirely in line with worker expectations. The companies surveyed also said that they would be carefully watching inflation, which is a major driver behind wage increases. Toman said it was possible that employers could even add additional wage increases mid-year.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pto#Paid Time Off
Wyoming News

Switching jobs often leads to higher salary increases

Employees who switch jobs typically see a bigger wage increase than if they stayed put. Workers who changed jobs saw an average wage gain of 4.3% in November 2021, according to the Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank. That compares to 3.2% for those who remained in their current roles. Wage gains for people who changed jobs are up from 2011, according to the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s wage growth tracker, which uses data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. Census Bureau’s Current Population Survey.
ATLANTA, GA
Wyoming News

Hiring new employees adds to growing wage budgets

Nearly half of the companies surveyed by the Conference Board said that new hires contributed to larger wage budgets for 2022. One cause behind this has been a narrowing of the discrepancy in work experience-based wage levels. As wage premiums based on experience have narrowed, experienced workers have been jumping ship for higher pay, forcing companies to also raise wages more quickly for less experienced workers in order to maintain their workforce. These high turnover rates, coupled with labor shortages, are providing workers with more power to demand higher pay as employers strive to attract personnel. The unemployment rate was at 3.6% in March 2022, just slightly higher than right before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the economy in 2020.
ECONOMY
Wyoming News

Accounting, legal, and consulting workers saw the largest 2021 salary increases

The biggest salary jumps last year went to those in professional business services, including accountants, lawyers, and consultants. New hires in those fields saw a 7.5% rise in wages in December. For workers who remained in their jobs, their pay rose 6.3%, and for those who changed jobs, the increase went up to 12.2%. In addition to professional business services positions, sizable wage growth was experienced in the information technology, construction, and manufacturing fields. This story originally appeared on Kazoo and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
ECONOMY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
421K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy