As if one bout of COVID-19 isn’t enough for one to deal with, it is possible to get infected more than once. It can be confusing for clinicians to distinguish between reinfection, lingering symptoms/long COVID, another respiratory virus or residue of the viral RNA in their respiratory tract. One can test positive for COVID for 90 days after having had the infection. But if you aren’t tested after, how does one know if its reinfection? The definition of reinfection is a case 90 days or more after previously confirmed infection.

3 DAYS AGO