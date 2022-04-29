Special Weather Statement issued for Yuma County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-03 16:56:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-03 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Anderson; Franklin; Mercer; Woodford The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Mercer County in central Kentucky Woodford County in central Kentucky Eastern Anderson County in central Kentucky South central Franklin County in central Kentucky * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 456 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Lawrenceburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lawrenceburg around 515 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Versailles. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ANDERSON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO