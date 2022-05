ARLINGTON, TX- On day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys bolstered their defensive line and added to their offensive weapons. At 56 overall in the 2nd round, the Dallas Cowboys selected Ole Miss defensive end Sam Williams. Dallas Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn did extensive work with Williams over the pre-draft process so if fans had been paying attention, this pick wasn’t a surprise. Williams, 6’4”, 250 lbs., started off his college career with Northeast Mississippi and over 2 years, had over 20 sacks and when he went to Ole Miss, added 20 sacks in 3 years and over 30 tackles for…

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO