Jamm fiercely fires up a full crowd on Seventh Street

Starbright Entertainment presents One of These Nights, a tribute to The Eagles, at The Center for the Arts’ Marisa Funk Theater on April 30. With five No. 1 singles, six Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards, and six No. 1 albums, The Eagles were one of the most successful musical acts of the 1970s. At the end of the 20th century, two albums, “Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)” and “Hotel California,” were ranked among the 20 best-selling albums in the United States. The Eagles are one of the world’s best-selling bands, having sold more than 200 million records, including 100 million sold in the U.S. alone. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and ranked No. 75 on Rolling Stone’s 2004 list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.

GRASS VALLEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO