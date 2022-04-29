ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Jamm fiercely fires up a full crowd on Seventh Street

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReggae-rock band Jamm lit the stage ablaze on April 23 with crowd members pushed shoulder to shoulder. What seemed like a casual house show turned into a four-man band overmatched against a crowd of nearly 200 people. Under the stars of a warm spring night, a youthful crowd witnessed an astounding...

Mountain Democrat

The songs of The Eagles will fill Grass Valley theater

Starbright Entertainment presents One of These Nights, a tribute to The Eagles, at The Center for the Arts’ Marisa Funk Theater on April 30. With five No. 1 singles, six Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards, and six No. 1 albums, The Eagles were one of the most successful musical acts of the 1970s. At the end of the 20th century, two albums, “Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975)” and “Hotel California,” were ranked among the 20 best-selling albums in the United States. The Eagles are one of the world’s best-selling bands, having sold more than 200 million records, including 100 million sold in the U.S. alone. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and ranked No. 75 on Rolling Stone’s 2004 list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time.
GRASS VALLEY, CA

