SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo woman was indicted in February by a Tom Green County grand jury for bringing a controlled substance into the Tom Green County Detention Facility. On November 19, 2021, Heidi Hensley was arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for possession of a controlled substance. Hensley was processed and then housed in the F-3 unit of the jail. The next day, an officer received information that Hensley was in possession of narcotics. The officer spoke with an unnamed inmate in the housing unit who stated that Heidi Hensley had 2 grams of dope and was…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO