The United States has the highest out-of-pocket healthcare costs in the world, per capita ($10,948). It's followed by Switzerland ($7,138), Norway ($6,748), and Germany ($6,730). When compared to the 2019 annual median income of $35,977, many people in the United States of America could be expected to pay almost a third (or more) of their income in out-of-pocket healthcare costs.

