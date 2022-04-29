Metra Train Strikes And Kills Pedestrian In Naperville

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Oswego have released surveillance pictures of two men who may be connected to the disappearance of a 22-year-old man. Eddie Gardner has been missing for two months, and his mother has been pushing police to investigate.The pictures are not very clear; they are actually quite blurry. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, these images are all investigators have to go on to find out answers in Gardner's missing persons case.the men were in a rented 2021 white Dodge Charger that were last seen in at 120th and Halsted streets in the West Pullman...

