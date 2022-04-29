Metra Train Strikes And Kills Pedestrian In Naperville

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois and the storm will be closely monitored for any intensification. _______________________________________________________________________
Comments / 0