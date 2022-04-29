ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Metra Train Strikes And Kills Pedestrian In Naperville

959theriver.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pedestrian is dead after being struck by a Metra train in...

www.959theriver.com

CBS Chicago

Oswego police release photos of men who may be connected to disappearance of missing man

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Oswego have released surveillance pictures of two men who may be connected to the disappearance of a 22-year-old man. Eddie Gardner has been missing for two months, and his mother has been pushing police to investigate.The pictures are not very clear; they are actually quite blurry. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, these images are all investigators have to go on to find out answers in Gardner's missing persons case.the men were in a rented 2021 white Dodge Charger that were last seen in at 120th and Halsted streets in the West Pullman...
OSWEGO, IL
NottinghamMD.com

Vehicle overturns in Hillendale crash

HILLENDALE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday evening crash in Hillendale. The crash was reported at around 5:30 p.m. along Loch Raven Boulevard near Taylor Avenue. One vehicle rolled over onto its side in the crash. There has been no word on any injuries. Motorists should use caution in the area. The post Vehicle overturns in Hillendale crash appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
WGNtv.com

Expiring -Severe T-Storm Warning – Will Co.

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WILL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 730 PM CDT... The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois. ____________________________________________________________________
WILL COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

Severe T-storm Warning – Portions Kendall, Will, DuPage, Cook CO.

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN DUPAGE AND CENTRAL COOK COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for northeastern Illinois and the storm will be closely monitored for any intensification. _______________________________________________________________________
COOK COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Police: Off-duty Illinois officer shoots, kills husband

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — An off-duty Waukegan police officer shot and killed her husband Sunday night, authorities said. At around 8 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 2000 block of North Avenue on the report of a shooting. Officers discovered a man in his 30s who had been shot and a woman, later identified […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Crews begin work on $12.9 million in construction projects in McHenry County

Transportation officials said that crews have begun work on $12.9 million in road construction projects in McHenry County that will be finished by early fall. The projects include intersection safety improvements and roadway paving, according to McHenry County Division of Transportation Public Information Officer Christopher Grask. Crews will be installing...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Police: Rollover crash on I-57, traffic down to one lane

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Illinois State Police and EMS Units are on scene of a rollover crash on I-57. Police say traffic is down to one lane on I-57 southbound at milepost 237. Anyone traveling in the area is advised to slow down and drive with caution.
CHAMPAIGN, IL

