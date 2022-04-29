American Black Film Festival Announces Features And Web Series Lineup

There’s something about trilogies that is continually fascinating with cinematic storytelling. They are often seen on grander scales, like with “Star Wars” or the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. However, what can be most interesting is when independent filmmakers tell stories of theirs in the trilogy format. There, you have instances like the acclaimed “Before Trilogy” by Richard Linklater or the “Three Colours Trilogy” by Krzysztof Kieślowski. With its first trailer now online, releasing in theaters this May is the conclusion to the informal “Calabrian Trilogy” with “A Chiara” by writer and director Jonas Carpignano, which was the winner of the Cannes’ Directors’ Fortnight award last year.

