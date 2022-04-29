Wyoming DC Jay Sawvel Talks Cowboy Football on the SportsZone [AUDIO]

LINCOLN, Neb. — TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis announced via livestream on Saturday that he will play for the Huskers next season, picking Nebraska over Texas. The former Horned Frog defensive end was a top player and pass rusher in the transfer portal this offseason. Mathis was a two-time Big...
The Arizona Wildcats lost player after player to the transfer portal at the start of the basketball offseason. Sunday night, they added back to their roster — and in a big way. Lauren Fields, Oklahoma State's leading scorer and one of the top guards in the Big 12 Conference,...
The Big 12 regular-season title will be on the line in a pivotal Bedlam matchup between the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 6/7 Oklahoma State Cowgirls. With the stakes and in what promises to be an incredible atmosphere in Norman, the three-game series has moved to ESPN for the big-time matchup.
