Alachua County, FL

One arrested, one at large in Cedar Ridge shooting

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAkeem Reashard Nelson, 21, was arrested yesterday afternoon following a morning shooting in Cedar Ridge (6800 block of SW 6th Place). When Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of gunshots in the area Thursday morning, they reportedly found several spent shell casings and several areas of...

Arrest made in connection to shootout at Gainesville apartment complex

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man in connection to a shootout at the Holly Heights apartment complex Thursday morning. Witnesses say two men fired at one another around 10 a.m. outside an apartment building. Akeem Nelson, 21, was identified as one of the shooters and deputies brought him into custody.
