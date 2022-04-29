Waldorf’s Preschool Garden with Mrs. Cabral

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Crystal Cathedral, probably the world's largest glass building, is located in Garden Grove, a tiny city in Orange County. Take in a show at one of the city's theaters while admiring this remarkable edifice. The annual Strawberry Festival, which honors the area's agricultural history, is held in the city. It's also one of the best spots in the city to sample a variety of cuisines.

GARDEN GROVE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO