Kiowa County, CO

Landspout tornado, quarter-size hail, and 60 MPH winds possible in eastern Colorado

By Spencer McKee
 4 days ago
Map Credit: National Weather Service radar. 2:05 PM.

UPDATE: A special weather statement is active in the Eads area until 2:30 PM, though that is subject to be extended. Hail and a landspout tornado are possible, with residents advised to seek shelter in a sturdy shelter.

According to the National Weather Service, strong to severe thunderstorms are likely this afternoon in parts of Eastern Colorado, with some of the most intense weather likely to be found in the Kiowa County area.

A Friday warning from the National Weather Service states that the highest chance for storm activity is from 1 PM to 6 PM in the Eastern Plains area. The hazards that might be possible in Kiowa County include one-inch or quarter-size hail, wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour, and landspout tornados. Residents of this area are advised to be prepared to take cover immediately.

As spring storms start to get more frequent in Colorado, it's important to note that weather this time of the year is notoriously tumultuous. Hail can pop-up out of seemingly nowhere and a light drizzle can turn into a downpour in a blink. Always pack layers and stay up-to-date with the most recent weather forecasts any time you're headed out for an adventure.

Find the National Weather Service weather radar here and find their website with alerts here. It's also important to note that hail coverage will frequently feature a size comparison to help better explain the situation. The size comparison chart used by the National Weather Service can be found here.

