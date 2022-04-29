ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two juveniles arrested in connection with faked suicide

KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HnjZW_0fOS2gnD00

Two teens have been arrested in connection with the death of a man which was first reported as a suicide.

New Iberia police were called to the 1700 block of Jennifer Street on April 13 to check into a report of a man who had shot himself.

They found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

As detectives interviewed witnesses and processing evidence, they noted some inconsistencies in the statements and in the evidence.

The autopsy was done and the death was ruled a homicide. Detectives continued their investigation, and then arrested a 17-year-old and a 15-year old.

The older teen was booked with negligent homicide, illegal use of weapons, illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile and possession of stolen firearms. The younger teen was booked with accessory after the fact to negligent homicide.

Both juveniles were ordered to detention and transported to a detention center in Alabama.

