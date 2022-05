Administrators with the Albany Lions Club said the city of Albany rejected its offer to purchase a plot of land on Albany Hill where a cross has stood since the 1970s. The club constructed the cross on Albany Hill in 1971 on a parcel of land that was then private property. The land was eventually sold to a developer and the Lions were given an easement to maintain the cross. In 1973, the developer transferred the land to the city, which accepted the land despite the easement and cross. The property eventually became Albany Hill Park.

