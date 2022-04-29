GOSS SCHEDULED FOR FITNESS TRIAL IN ARMED ROBBERY CASE￼
wmix94.com
4 days ago
MT. VERNON, IL — The fitness trial for a 56-year-old Mt. Vernon man accused of armed robbery and shooting at a Mt. Vernon police officer has been scheduled for the end of June. Fredrick Goss is charged with two Class X felonies for armed robbery with a firearm...
ST. LOUIS – A woman will be sentenced Friday for the 2018 murders of Malcolm Mathis and his 2-year-old son. Onyai Turner pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and three counts of armed criminal action. Malcolm Mathis II, 33, and 22-month-old Malcolm Mathis III were found stabbed to death at a […]
GREENWOOD, Ind. – Jurors found a Greenwood man guilty of molesting an 8-year-old child. Richard Huffman, 53, faced a single count of child molesting as a Level 4 felony. The jury deliberated for about four hours before returning a guilty verdict Wednesday afternoon. Huffman initially faced a Level 1 felony. However, prosecutors realized there had […]
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
SAINT JAMES, Mo. — One of two people accused in the death of a man at a motel in Saint James, Missouri is expected to be sentenced on Monday, April 18. Kimberly Riston was found guilty of five felonies including second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. According, to the Phelps County Sheriff’s office, Donald Wethy, 36, […]
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
ST. ALBANS W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man involved in the overdose has been arrested according to St. Albans Police. Police said Caleb Moore of St. Albans was arrested Sunday morning for child neglect after overdosing in the car with a woman and her 4-month-old daughter. The incident happened near Roadside...
UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Police are asking the public to help find two missing teens that ran away together in a stolen car. They believe that Dakota Price, 16, and Anthony Lorffle, 15, may have traveled outside of Lincoln County.
Racine police say the woman arrested Monday was not only in a sexual relationship with the man accused of killing Brittany Booker, but she also drove him to his mother’s house in Chicago after he killed Booker. Diamond Hood was charged Wednesday in Racine County Circuit Court with one...
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two Davenport sisters are facing abuse charges for allegedly leaving their elderly mother on the floor for four days after she fell in March, according to online court documents. Barbara Joan Steen, 59, and Beverly Jean Steen, 65, were both the caretakers of their 86-year-old mother,...
Search for Indiana Runaway Leads to Drug BustIndiana State Police. While out on Patrol Deputy Kyle Lee was dispatched to assist Greencastle Officers with locating a possible runaway juvenile at an address in Greencastle.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A Houston woman who was the mastermind behind a vicious robbery in which one of her own employees was shot to death has been sentenced to life in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.
CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person has died and another person was seriously injured in a car crash in Clay County on Wednesday. The crash happened on Ingraham Lane east of Sylvite Drive at 1 p.m. State Police determined from their preliminary investigation that a pickup truck crossed the center line for unknown reasons […]
Comments / 0