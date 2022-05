If you have ever used a wide angle lens to photograph a building from ground level, you have probably encountered a frustrating dilemma: either you include way too much foreground in the shot or you angle the lens upward and make all the buildings look like they are about to fall over. A lens with a shift function can correct that issue, and one relatively affordable option is the Venus Optics Laowa 20mm f/4 Zero-D Shift. This excellent video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it.

