Salem, IL

Salem man arrested for overdose death of woman

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, IL — A 38-year-old Salem man has been arrested in connection with the overdose of a Salem woman last December. Dane Hays was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with the delivery of a controlled...

Jimmy Rawls
4d ago

He didn't have anything to do with her overdosing it ain't his fault she took to much and overdosed if i was him i would take it to a jury trial and fight it

