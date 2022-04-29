ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Purifoy-Smoots appointed MFD assistant chief; 1st African American woman

By Spencer Tracy
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski on Friday, April 29 formally appointed Deputy Chief Sharon Purifoy-Smoots for the position of assistant chief. Purifoy-Smoots is now the city's first African American female assistant fire chief and the highest-ranking African American woman across all Wisconsin fire departments. "I'd like to...

