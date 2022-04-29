Cooperation needed to improve housing here

false

Cooperation between municipalities, schools and community groups can create one of the key components for an area’s economic growth,.

That was the message from Dieterich Village Clerk Brittny Gipson, who participated in efforts that reversed population decline and helped save the community’s schools.

Gipson spoke to a group of Robinson community leaders during a Robinson City Council Community Development Committee meeting Thursday. Committee members are among local residents looking into improving the housing situation here.

A housing shortage has been identified by the Crawford County Development Association as one of three issues affecting economic development in the county. The other issues are work force development and a daycare shortage.

In 2005, Dieterich faced the same problem. No new houses had been built in 20 years and the few that went on the market were older and in need of repair, Gipson explained. This prevented newcomers from locating in the town.

Meanwhile, enrollment was dwindling in Unit 30 schools. The district faced being forced into consolidating with a neighboring school system.

“Decline was inevitable,” Gipson said. “The kids were growing up and moving away. They weren’t coming back.”

The threat of school consolidation united the village, Unit 30 and the Dieterich Community Development Corp. They began working together to find a solution. Open communication and shared goals fostered cooperation, Gipson said.

In 2007, the village established a Tax Increment Financing District. Using a TIF, financially-strapped local governments can make the improvements they need and provide incentives to attract new businesses or help existing businesses stay and expand.

As explained by the Illinois Tax Increment Association, TIF calls for local taxing bodies to make a joint investment in the development or redevelopment of an area, with the intent that any short term gains be reinvested so all the taxing bodies will receive larger financial gains in the future.

“The funds for this investment do not come from current revenues, but from future tax revenues, not otherwise expected to occur,” according to ITIA. “These new revenues are generated by increased public and private investment in identified, underperforming areas.”

When a TIF district is created, the value of the property in the area is established as the “base” amount. The property taxes paid on this base amount continue to go to the various taxing bodies as they always had. It is the anticipated growth of the value of the property over the base that generates the tax increment. In Dieterich’s case, the increased value was created by the addition of newly constructed houses to the tax rolls.

This increment is collected into a special fund for use by the municipality to make additional investments in the TIF project area. This reinvestment generates additional growth in property value, which results in even more revenue growth for reinvestment.

In 2008, Dieterich purchased 10 acres of farm land and launched North Pointe Subdivision. It constructed a street and started selling off 20 lots at a loss.

“Don’t worry about profit,” Gipson said, explaining the benefits will come later.

The project was funded through bank loans, state and federal grants and other fund raising efforts. These included auctioning off a spec house, an event that raised $213,000.

Would-be homeowners were drawn in by the opportunity to purchase land at a low price. There were a few requirements: purchasers could buy only one lot and had to start construction within the year, all houses had to be within certain size guidelines and driveways had to be concrete. Modular and mobile homes were banned.

Regulating such basic things created a “cohesiveness” to the neighborhood and helped guarantee property tax revenues from the new houses.

Soon, a second phase began, followed by a third and fourth. Over 14 years, 92 homes were built. A second TIF district and subdivision was added in 2017. Twenty-nine homes were built there in three years.

Dieterich has experienced a 44-percent population growth in the past decade. School enrollment has increased by 147 students. Besides paying to create and maintain the new subdivisions, the revenues from the TIF district are helping build a new community center there and fund scholarships.