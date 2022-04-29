ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm weekend; few showers possible Sunday

By Rob Perillo
KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ynLsk_0fORzpUn00

It will be a warm weekend for Acadiana and Festival International with chances of a shower or thundershower possible Sunday.

In the near term, look for another pleasant evening with temperatures gradually falling through the 70s into the mid-upper 60s after midnight.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Saturday will start off with a fair bit of cloud cover but will segue to mostly sunny skies into the afternoon.

Temperatures will top out well into the mid-80s, but a pleasant afternoon breeze (and modest dew points in the low-mid 60s) should keep the heat index in check.

Much the same can be expected into Sunday, however the upper atmospheric pattern may become more favorable for scattered shower activity as a disturbance aloft drifts southward into the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WuYgy_0fORzpUn00 Rob Perillo/KATC

Any shower or thunderstorm activity looks to be short-lived so it shouldn't be a major disruption to any outdoor plans.

Highs Sunday will again be in the mid-80s but as dew points creep upward the heat index will come into play and possibly approach 90° during the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48hVyQ_0fORzpUn00 Rob Perillo/KATC

Next week's weather looks to stay rather warm and relatively quiet but it will become increasingly warm and humid with highs pushing toward the upper 80s and the low end chance of a shower possible on any given day.

Acadiana could see an uptick in rain chances come next weekend as the upper pattern becomes more changeable.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------
Feeling like May

Another mild evening and night in store for Acadiana. Overnight lows only dropping into the upper 60s. A frontal boundary will stall north of the area Sunday. That boundary, coupled with daytime heating will serve as a focal point for at least a few showers/thundershowers across the area (30-40%).
