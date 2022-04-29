ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Department of Labor Mall hosts job fair at Mall at Bay Plaza

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NCgdS_0fORzHvR00

The Department of Labor Mall hosted a job fair at Mall at Bay Plaza Friday for residents seeking jobs to hone their resume and interview skills.

Participants met with representatives from the department. While unemployment numbers are trending down, this was still a much-needed opportunity for people in the neighborhood as the city recovers from the pandemic.

The job fair wasn't just an opportunity to find a place to work, it also offered people the chance to review their resumes and get interview tips and writing resources.

According to the Department of Labor, the unemployment rate in the Bronx stands at 8.6%. Over in Brooklyn, the rate is at 6.3% - just a little higher than the city’s unemployment rate at 6.1%. Those numbers greatly improved since last year in 2021 when the city was at 11.3%.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
News 12

Woman sought for stealing shoes from Shirley store

Police are searching for the identity of a woman who they say stole merchandise from a Shirley store earlier this year. According to police, the woman stole three pairs of shoes from Famous Footwear on Montauk Highway on March 15 around 8:40 p.m. Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a...
SHIRLEY, NY
News 12

Police: 2 bodies found on train tracks in Brooklyn

Police say two bodies were found on train tracks in Brooklyn Wednesday morning. According to officials, the bodies were found at around 6:50 a.m. on the Sutter Avenue–Rutland Road train tracks. It's unclear what lead up to the event. Police say an earlier train may have hit the two...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair
News 12

Bronx parents indicted in starvation death of 8-year-old boy

A Bronx mother and her boyfriend were indicted Tuesday in the death horrific death of the woman's autistic son last year. Sharay Barney, 30, and her boyfriend Michael Ransom, 33, who is not the boy's biological father, were arraigned at the Bronx Supreme Court of Justice in the death of 8-year-old Joseph Barney last June.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
FOXBusiness

NYC grocery chain CEO 'mad as hell' as crime plagues Big Apple

Billionaire supermarket owner John Catsimatidis is "mad as hell" after New York City’s surging violent crime hit home this week. The CEO of Gristedes Foods and Red Apple Group joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Friday to discuss his $10,000 reward offer for information relating to an armed robbery at a Gristedes store on the Upper East Side. According to police, two thieves got away with more than $3,000 after tying up two workers and reportedly holding one at gunpoint.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York State Is Among The Top 5 States People Are Moving Away From

According to a new report, many New Yorkers are making a great escape from the Empire State. MoneyWise released data that says residents of New York State are leaving in greater numbers than new people are moving into the state. I love New York and I enjoy living here. I've lived in many other places across the United States, but NY is in my top 3 places to live. I especially enjoyed living in Manhattan to go to college (but the way my budget was set up at the time, I had to eventually leave). With that said, I can think of quite a few reasons people would want to move away from New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

News 12

70K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy