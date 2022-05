HUTCHINSON, Kan.—The Salthawk Baseball team had the lead in both game Friday night at Hobart-Detter field but then saw Maize battle back to run rule Hutch in both games. Maize rallied to win the first game 16-6 in 5 innings after trailing 6-3 to the Salthawks. In game 2, Hutchinson had a 3-2 lead that didn't last long to see Maize come back to win 17-3 in five innings. The last 3 innings were played in tough conditions as the weather turned and 50 mph winds made conditions really tough.

MAIZE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO