LAS CRUCES – Las Cruces Public Schools announced its honorees for district Teacher of the Year and Educational Support Personnel of the Year for 2023. Cathy Turietta-Huber, a fifth-grade teacher at Tombaugh Elementary School, is the 2023 Teacher of the Year and Amelia Apolonio, a computer technician at the LCPS service desk, is the...

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 20 MINUTES AGO