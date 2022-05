Legendary investor Warren Buffett calls investing a "simple game" that financial advisors have convinced the public is harder than it really is. Speaking at Saturday's Berkshire Hathaway annual shareholders meeting, Buffett slammed Wall Street financial advisors for "catching the crumbs that fall off the table of capitalism" and said that in most cases, "monkeys" could provide better investment returns simply by throwing money at American companies.

