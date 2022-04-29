ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit County, WA

Annual Skagit Water Weeks kicks off Sunday

 4 days ago
The Skagit Conservation Education Alliance and its community partners have 24 events planned for Skagit Water Weeks.

The sixth annual Skagit Water Weeks runs the month of May.

Participants in the free events will be able to stare into the eye of an octopus, discover how clean water makes better beer, explore the world of aquatic insects, and much more.

Many of the event are designed to be enjoyed by the entire family.

Scheduled for Skagit Water Weeks are:

May 1-31: We Scoop poster contest

May 1-31: Tips and Tricks to Catch More Crab!

May 1-31: Skagit County Septic Education Program

May 1-31: European Green Crab Invasion Investigations in Samish and Padilla Bays

May 1-31: Shore Friendly Living

May 4: MoNA Early Enrichment at the Museum of Northwest Art

May 4, 11 and 18: SEA Club after-school program at Washington Park

May 6-7: Spring Birding by Ear at Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve

May 7: Planting Maintenance at Tope Ryan Conservation Area

May 7: Open Studio Saturday, Museum of Northwest Art

May 7: Paint a pot for Mother’s Day, Washington Park

May 7: “The River That Made Seattle,” a Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau event at Museum of Northwest Art

May 9: Hide and Seek, Washington Park

May 11: MoNA Early Enrichment, Museum of Northwest Art

May 12: Friends of the Forest: Wetland Walk, Little Cranberry Lake

May 13: Friends of the Forest Community Science Wetlands Monitoring

May 13-14: Following the Tracks, Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve

May 14: Salmon Day at the Skagit Children’s Museum

May 15: Nature Discovery Day at Pomona Grange

May 21: Studying Forage Fish, Fidalgo Bay RV Resort

May 21: Drain Rangers, Fidalgo Bay RV Resort

May 21: Aquarium Tour and Fish Feeding, Padilla Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve

May 25: Shoreline Landowner Workshop, SneeOosh Beach and Thousand Trails Meeting Room

May 25: A Celebration of Water, Terramar Brewstillery

May 26: Wiley Slough for the Budding Birder

For more information on the various events, go to skagitcleanwater.org/skagitwaterweeks/

Skagit Views — The magical move into May

The arrival of spring is always an event to celebrate, as evidenced by two of our three reader-submitted photos this week. But the unpredictable weather of early spring sometimes makes it clear that winter is not that far removed. The submission of pictures by Skagit Valley Herald readers is much...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
